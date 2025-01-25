FedEx driver hospitalized after truck catches fire on I-270 in Montgomery Co.

A FedEx driver is in the hospital after a major crash on Saturday on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County caused the delivery truck to flip onto its side and catch on fire.

A FedEx driver is in the hospital after a major crash on Saturday on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, Maryland, caused the delivery truck to flip onto its side and catch on fire.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. to the southbound I-270 spur under Westlake Terrace near Democracy Boulevard.

Update – SB i270 Spur under Westlake Terr, between I 270 split and Democracy Boulevard, two vehicle collision, including commercial vehicle flyer, FedEx van fire extinguished, @MCFRS_EMIHS transporting 1 Pri1 trauma pic.twitter.com/RdcL7KFnBG — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 26, 2025

Once on scene, first responders discovered a FedEx truck on fire and flipped over the highway median. Emergency personnel extinguished the flames, and the FedEx driver was taken to the hospital with serious traumatic injuries.

A second car was involved in the crash, but no occupants from the other vehicle were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by Maryland State Police.

