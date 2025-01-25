Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » FedEx driver hospitalized after…

FedEx driver hospitalized after truck catches fire on I-270 in Montgomery Co.

Gaby Arancibia | gaby.arancibia@wtop.com

January 25, 2025, 11:01 PM

A FedEx driver is in the hospital after a major crash on Saturday on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, Maryland, caused the delivery truck to flip onto its side and catch on fire.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. to the southbound I-270 spur under Westlake Terrace near Democracy Boulevard.

Once on scene, first responders discovered a FedEx truck on fire and flipped over the highway median. Emergency personnel extinguished the flames, and the FedEx driver was taken to the hospital with serious traumatic injuries.

A second car was involved in the crash, but no occupants from the other vehicle were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by Maryland State Police.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Gaby Arancibia

Gaby comes to WTOP from Sputnik News where she spent the last eight years working her way up from social media manager to writer, and then senior editor.

gaby.arancibia@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up