New penalty structure for speeding through work zones in Maryland takes effect in the new year

Starting Jan. 1, a new tiered penalty system will be in place for drivers who are cited for speeding in work zones in Maryland.

The new law, passed by the Maryland General Assembly in the 2024 session and signed into law by Gov. Wes Moore, will boost the fines for drivers who go above the posted speed in work zones, doubling fines when work crews are present.

For example, a driver who goes 12-15 mph above the posted speed would be fined $60, or double that if workers are present. Motorists who travel at 40 mph above the posted speed limit could face fines of up to $1,000 if workers are present.

During Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich’s weekly briefing with reporters on Monday, Earl Stoddard, the assistant chief administrative officer for the county, referenced the change in the law.

Stoddard reminded the public of the need to take care while traveling in work zones and mentioned the case of a Montgomery County Department of Transportation employee who was injured after being struck in a work zone two months ago.

“As people are going through work zones and are traveling through this holiday season, please do be on the lookout and be more cognizant (of speed limits and lane signage in work zones),” Stoddard said.

Stoddard was referring to an Oct. 24 crash near Briggs Chaney Road and Legend Oaks Drive. According to Montgomery County police, 30-year-old Ricky Rohan Kapoor, of Potomac, was arrested in connection with that case on Dec. 14.

Police said Kapoor had left the U.S. and traveled to Bogota, Colombia. He was arrested at Dulles International Airport on Dec. 14 upon returning to the U.S.

Police said Kapoor was charged with a felony for failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury. The charge carries a possible penalty of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Stoddard said the transportation worker is still recovering from injuries sustained in the crash.

