Montgomery Co. police crack down on unsafe drivers

It's a law enforcement blitz along Maryland Route 355 from the D.C. line all the way to Frederick County. Montgomery County, Rockville City and Maryland State Police are cracking down.

It’s a full-on law enforcement blitz along Maryland Route 355 from the D.C. line all the way to Frederick County.

Montgomery County, Rockville City and Maryland State Police are out in force nabbing motorists who are not driving safely.

Assistant Montgomery County police Chief David McBain said officers are focusing on these critical areas: aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving, seat belt safety, pedestrian safety and driving while impaired.

Police are stretched out strategically along 355, and when officers see a motorist speeding or ignoring pedestrians in a crosswalk, they pull them over.

As officers began their operation with a news conference at Veterans Park in Rockville, a three-vehicle crash occurred on Veirs Mill Road on the south side of the park. No one was seriously injured, but one person was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash appeared to be distracted driving, according to police.

The holiday traffic enforcement task force has already arrested 72 people in its two weeks of operation, compared to 31 this time last year. There have been 35 fatal crashes in Montgomery County in 2024.

