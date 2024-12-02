2 dogs killed, 2 women injured in Bethesda after dog attack

Two dogs were killed and two women injured after they were attacked by two dogs in Bethesda, Maryland, on Wednesday morning, police said.

Two dogs were killed and two women injured in a dog attack in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Police said a woman was walking her dog in the 7000 block of Heather Hill Road Wednesday morning in Bethesda, when two dogs charged at her dog and one of them attacked it.

During the attack the owner and another woman who intervened were hurt while trying to stop the attack. One of the charging dogs left the scene, while the other dog continued to maul the woman’s dog, killing it, a Montgomery County police news release said.

Officers arrived on the scene at 10:35 a.m. and shot and killed the attacking dog when it approached the officers. The two women involved were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police said the attacking dogs lived in the neighborhood. It’s unclear whether the owner of the dogs was present at the time of the attack. Police also didn’t release any information about the breed of the attacking dogs.

