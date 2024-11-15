Montgomery County fire and environmental protection officials demonstrated what can happen when a rechargeable battery catches fire at the Shady Grove Transfer Station.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Why your phone, electric razor and lawnmower could pose a safety threat

Think of all the devices you charge on a daily basis: everything from a cellphone, electric drill, robotic vacuum cleaner — up to an electric car or truck. And while those devices are convenient, you may not realize the potential danger if the rechargeable batteries that power them are disposed of incorrectly.

On “America Recycles Day,” Montgomery County, Maryland, fire and environmental protection officials demonstrated what can happen when a rechargeable battery catches fire at the Shady Grove Transfer Station in Derwood.

“Batteries are in everything,” said Jon Monger, director of Montgomery County Department of Environmental Safety. “They’re everywhere.”

Standing in front of large blue buckets loaded with spent alkaline batteries, lead-acid car batteries, nickel metal hydride (or Nicad) batteries, and a table loaded with car charging devices, electric scooters, home power tools, even an EZ pass transponder, Monger said batteries should not be thrown into the trash or recycling.

“Next time you’re changing out a battery from some of the equipment you see right behind me, don’t throw it away. You can bring it here to the Montgomery County transfer station,” Monger said.

Jeff Camera, chief of resource conversion for the county DEP, reached over to the table: “These things that people throw away, like children’s watches — this has a battery in it, which can also start a fire.”

While consumers know how to charge their devices, they may not know how to remove the rechargeable battery or batteries. In that case, Camera suggests bringing the entire device to the HAZMAT section of the transfer station: “We’ll remove the battery safely for you, so you’re not prying or trying to pull the battery out with a screwdriver.”

Growing number of battery fires in trash trucks, landfills

Hazardous Materials Battalion Chief Ivan Browning of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said improperly disposed of rechargeable batteries pose a serious safety risk.

“They can be crushed and cause fires to the garbage trucks, the recycle trucks and the facility,” said Browning.

“For the state of Maryland, since Jan. 1 of this year, the Office of the State Fire Marshal reported 56 lithium ion battery-related fires, with two injuries across the state,” said Browning, who added that there have been 18 battery-related fires in the county this year.

“They’re happening, they continue to happen, and we’re trying our best to make sure people are using the technology right, and disposing of the technology properly.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.