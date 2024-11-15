Montgomery Co. teacher accused of selling fentanyl in fatal overdose case appears in federal court

A Montgomery County, Maryland, teacher accused of selling fentanyl to a man who died of an overdose in March now faces federal charges in the case.

Sarah Magid, 34, who was teaching at Montgomery County’s Charles Drew Elementary School, was arrested in August on drug distribution charges. Now, Magid is charged under federal law with distributing fentanyl that led to a death.

The victim, whose identity is unknown to the public, was found in a D.C. home in March.

Magid made an appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt before Judge Gina L. Simms on Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland, Magid and the unnamed victim had exchanged text messages going back to January. Just days before the man’s overdose, the two had exchanged texts related to what prosecutors say was a transaction that involved pills designed to appear like oxycodone, but contained fentanyl.

After their meeting and the drug transaction, the man was found dead and the D.C. medical examiner determined the man’s death was the result of fentanyl toxicity.

In July, federal prosecutors said, a tip indicated Magid had left her classroom to sell drugs outside the building. A search of Magid’s cellphone reportedly showed she had been dealing drugs during the school day.

If convicted, Magid faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison with the possibility of life behind bars.

Magid has been an employee of Montgomery County Public Schools since 2022.

