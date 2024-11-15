Community organizations donate $7K reward to help solve 3 antisemitic graffiti cases in Montgomery Co.

Multiple community organizations raised $7,000 and donated it to Montgomery County police as a reward for information that leads to an arrest and prosecution in the cases.

Children cleaning anti-Israel and antisemitic graffiti from a sidewalk near Bethesda Elementary School in Montgomery County, Maryland. (Courtesy Steve Sanders) Children cleaning anti-Israel and antisemitic graffiti from a sidewalk near Bethesda Elementary School in Montgomery County, Maryland. (Courtesy Steve Sanders) Three cases of antisemitic graffiti spray painted around Bethesda, Maryland, remain unsolved, and now, police in Montgomery County are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

The incidents occurred in the summer in locations relatively close to each other. The first happened on Aug. 11 at Bethesda Elementary School, with police saying the “antisemitic phrases” were painted on school grounds overnight.

Two days later, officers responded to similar reports at a Starbucks on Norfolk Avenue and Congregation Beth El on Old Georgetown Road. In a statement to WTOP, the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington said the graffiti discovered at the synagogue was posted on a “We Support Israel” sign.

In all three cases, spray paint was used to create the graffiti.

The vandalism has since been removed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers in Montgomery County via its website or call 1-866-411-8477. Tips can be anonymous.

