1 year in prison for Montgomery Co. middle school teacher accused of having sex with her student

A former middle school teacher in Montgomery County, Maryland, was sentenced to a year in prison Monday after one of her students told police she sexually abused him.

Melissa Curtis, now 32, was 22 years old at the time she had sex with and groped a 14-year-old student at Montgomery Village Middle School, according to charging documents. The student told police Curtis had sex with him more than 20 times over the course of several months in 2015, when he was in eighth grade.

She was arrested in October 2023.

In one instance, according to charging documents, Curtis groped the student and had intercourse with him while in a classroom. Another time, the student said Curtis provided him with alcohol and marijuana before they engaged in sexual intercourse.

Curtis pleaded guilty in June to three counts of third-degree sex offense. She was sentenced Monday to one year in prison and five years of supervised probation following her release. As part of her sentence, she will be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years and will not be allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, other than her own children.

Police said Curtis was a teacher in Montgomery County for around two years and also taught at Lakelands Park Middle School.

