1 hurt after car plummets from 5th floor of parking garage in Montgomery Co.

A car plummeted from the fifth floor of a parking garage in Montgomery County, Maryland, leaving its driver with injuries Wednesday morning, according to emergency responders.

The vehicle fell around 40 feet from a parking garage at the Barlow Building on Wisconsin Avenue near South Park Avenue, according to Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesman Pete Piringer. (WTOP/Mary DePompa) WTOP/Mary DePompa A car plummeted from the fifth floor of a parking garage in Montgomery County, Maryland, leaving its driver with injuries on Oct. 30, 2024, according to emergency responders. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer) Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer It landed upside down, near a loading dock and an entrance to the garage. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer) Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer The car plummeted at around 8 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2024. (WTOP/Mary DePompa) WTOP/Mary DePompa ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

The vehicle fell around 40 feet from a parking garage at the Barlow Building on Wisconsin Avenue near South Park Avenue, according to Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesman Pete Piringer.

It landed upside down, near a loading dock and entrance to the garage at around 8 a.m., Piringer said.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle without the help of first responders, Piringer said. The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening.

It’s not clear what caused the driver to crash.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOP for the latest.

WTOP’s Mary DePompa and Terik King contributed to this report.

