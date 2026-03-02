Amazon Data Services purchases GW’s Ashburn campus for $427 million

Amazon Data Services has bought The George Washington University's Virginia Science and Technology Campus in Ashburn, Virginia.

An Amazon Web Services subsidiary is the buyer of George Washington University’s Virginia Science and Technology Campus in Ashburn, Virginia.

Amazon Data Services paid $427 million for the campus located in Loudoun County, GW spokeswoman Julia Garbitt said, confirming details first reported on X by the GW Hatchet.

University President Ellen Granberg announced the sale, but not the buyer or the purchase price, in a letter to the school community Friday, saying it includes “very favorable terms for the university.”

When the sale was first announced, Granberg said the university could not share specifics on the transaction because of a confidentiality agreement with the buyer. The Hatchet, the school’s student newspaper, broke the news of the campus’ buyer earlier Monday.

Under the terms of the sale, the school can keep using the campus for up to five years.

Granberg called the sale “a pivotal moment for GW as we continue taking concrete steps to strengthen our foundation, align our resources with our strategic priorities for long-term financial health, and build the GW of the future, a university positioned to thrive for decades to come.”

Some of the programs housed on the Ashburn campus include nursing, engineering, physics and chemistry. There are also research labs and administrative buildings.

“There is no immediate impact on the School of Nursing or any other programs at the campus,” Garbitt said.

A portion of the sales’ proceeds will be used to make an endowment.

“The proceeds from the endowment will be used to make strategic investments in our research and teaching missions and to increase resources available for student financial aid,” Granberg said.

There’s also a proposal to use some of the funds to award one-time bonuses to eligible staff.

