Seasoned athletes enjoy scenic views at Parks Half Marathon in North Bethesda

WTOP caught up with runners participating in the Parks Half Marathon, which winds through parts of Rock Creek Park before finishing near Tuckerman Lane.

The Parks Half Marathon started in North Bethesda Sunday morning in Maryland just before dawn.

At approximately 6:50 a.m., runners hit the pavement near the Redland metro stop. The course wound through parts of Rock Creek Park, offering rolling hills and scenic views, finishing near Tuckerman Lane.

“I just got a new personal record,” said Jordon Acton after finishing the race for the second time. “I think I was maybe five seconds faster than the last time I ran it.”

Kristen Hume said she was feeling “amazing” after finishing the run, but worried that her face was red. Even though she was feeling warm, she said the weather was perfect for running.

“Very hilly, definitely, lots of ups and downs, but really awesome,” said Hume. “The crowd was amazing.”

Chris Bergenson and his running partner Mike Anderson said they made a new personal record.

“It’s mostly downhill. But, you know, even though it’s a little bit of uphill, the downhill makes it all worth it,” said Bergenson

As they crossed the finish line, they were greeted by volunteers handing out water and medals.

“It’s a great honor to give these medals out, they work so hard,” said volunteer Alethia Backus.

The first male finished was 26 year-old Dylan Gearinger from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at a net time of 1:08:03. The first female finisher was 23 year-old Chaltu Marame from D.C. with a net time of 1:20:32.

To see all the finisher stats, visit the official website here.

