Police ID man fatally shot in downtown Silver Spring

Montgomery County police have identified the man who was fatally shot in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, on Monday morning.

Jamar Emmanuel Jenifer, 34, of D.C., was found around 9:40 a.m. Monday in an alleyway in the 8000 block of 13th Street with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Tuesday news release from police.

Police and other emergency personnel on the scene attempted to conduct lifesaving efforts, but were unsuccessful and Jenifer died.

There are currently no suspects in custody, according to police.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. They’re asking anyone who may have information to contact Montgomery County Crime Solvers online or by phone at 866-411-8477.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened:

