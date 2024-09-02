Man killed in downtown Silver Spring shooting

A man has died after being shot multiple times in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, Monday morning, police said.

Police responded to a call about gunshots just before 10 a.m. near Eastern Ave NW.(Courtesy 7News)

Police responded to a call for gunshots just before 10 a.m. near Eastern Avenue Northwest.

When police arrived, they found a man in an alley who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said it appeared the man had been shot there, in the 8000 block of 13th Street.

Police attempted lifesaving efforts, but the man died.

There are currently no suspects in custody, according to police.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. They’re asking anyone who may have information to come forward and speak with Montgomery County Crime Solvers.

