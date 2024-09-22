Man dead after officer shooting in Silver Spring, police say

A man was killed after an officer shot him in Montgomery County, Maryland, Saturday night.

A man was killed after an officer shot him in Montgomery County, Maryland, Saturday night.

Police received a call about an “assault in progress” just before 7:49 p.m. on Janet Road in Silver Spring.

When the first officer arrived at the scene, a man was found armed with an unidentified object and an unknown number of people standing in the driveway. Montgomery County police spokeswoman Shiera Goff said the man allegedly assaulted those people before officers arrived at the scene.

Goff said the officer gave the man “multiple commands” to drop the object, but he did not comply.

As the suspect approached the officer and those in the driveway, the officer shot him.

Officers attempted to provide lifesaving measures to the man as rescue crews arrived, police said.

The man died at the scene.

According to a news release from the Maryland Attorney General on Sunday, a grill fork was recovered near the man’s body.

Those who the man assaulted sustained no life-threatening injuries, Goff said. And no officers were injured.

Police have not released the man’s identity.

As a result of the shooting, the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, Goff said.

Our Independent Investigations Division is on the scene of a fatal police-involved shooting in the 3400 block of Janet Road in Wheaton, Maryland. pic.twitter.com/7e1ICRfSrA — Anthony G. Brown (@OAGMaryland) September 22, 2024



Per state law, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office Independent Investigations Division will take over the investigation and release the officer’s body-worn video.

A map of where the shooting happened is below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.