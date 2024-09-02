Kensington celebrates end of summer with annual Labor Day parade

Families lined Connecticut Avenue for the town's annual Labor Day Parade and Festival, with cheers erupting as fire trucks sounded their sirens and local politicians threw candy to excited kids in the crowd.

Firetrucks drive past a crowd during Kensington’s Labor Day parade. (WTOP/Shayna Estulin) WTOP/Shayna Estulin Kensington Natural Smiles walks through the Kensington Labor Day parade. (WTOP/Shayna Estulin) WTOP/Shayna Estulin A family sits on the curb during Kensington’s annual Labor Day parade. (WTOP/Shayna Estulin) WTOP/Shayna Estulin There were at least two area high school marching bands in Kensington’s Labor Day parade; one performing a big brass band version of Brittany Spears’s hit song, “Toxic.” (WTOP/Shayna Estulin) WTOP/Shayna Estulin ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

This year’s end-of-summer tradition included antique cars, costumed pancakes courtesy of IHOP, and three stately horses ridden by police officers. There were also at least two area high school marching bands; one performing a big brass band version of Brittany Spears’s hit song, “Toxic.”

“It’s fun to come support the neighborhood and the kids always liked it,” said Sarah Moore, who came with her kids last year as well. “We like to support Kensington.”

As for the meaning of the holiday, Moore said it’s a day to rest and reflect on “not having to work.”

The town also threw a Labor Day festival right off the parade route with bouncy houses, live music and food trucks and vendors.

