Montgomery Co. police, Hyundai host anti-theft car clinic

If you own one the Hyundai vehicles that’s easy to steal — Montgomery County police and the car company have some help for you.

They are teaming up for an event next weekend at Paint Branch High School.

You can receive a software update for your car and a steering wheel lock to help prevent it from being stolen.

Thefts of Hyundai vehicles have spiked in the county and around the nation following the rise of a 2022 social media trend showing how to easily steel the vehicles.

The event is for Hyundai vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2021. The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 4.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been changed to reflect the correct years Hyundai vehicles must have been manufactured to qualify for the software update.

