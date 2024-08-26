Montgomery Co. student charged with making bomb threats and soliciting a Pennsylvania boy to act as the caller

Montgomery County police have identified two kids responsible for making bomb threats against three schools in May and used social media to help them.

A 15-year-old Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School student was charged in connection to bomb threats made against the school on May 16 that led to a lockdown, the deployment of a SWAT team and K-9 units.

Montgomery County police worked with the FBI to discover the teenager used social media to solicit help from a 12-year-old boy from Pennsylvania who acted as the caller.

Police said the boys are also responsible for bomb threats made against Walt Whitman High School and Bethesda Elementary School on May 17.

The B-CC high school student is accused of providing information and instructions to the 12-year-old in real time while the threats were being made.

The 12-year-old also demanded money from the schools to “prevent the bombs from going off” but Maryland state law prohibits charges to be filed against him.

The 15-year-old is being charged with threats of mass violence, making a false statement and other related felony charges.

