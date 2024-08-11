Man riding motorcycle dies in Montgomery Co. crash

A man has died after a car collided with the motorcycle he was riding in White Oak, Maryland, on Saturday.

Montgomery County police said the deadly collision happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Lockwood Drive and Columbia Pike.

The man riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

That section of Columbia Pike was closed for several hours while police investigated.

The crash remains under investigation.

A map of the location where the deadly crash happened is below:

