Man dead, another charged with first-degree murder in Montgomery Co. shooting

A man was arrested on a charge of murder after the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Monday.

Montgomery County police said in a news release that officers were dispatched to the 19300 block of Club House Road at 11:38 a.m. in the Montgomery Village neighborhood and found a 21-year-old Gaithersburg man shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and police have not yet released his identity.

Oliver Alexis Perez Fierro, 20, of Montgomery Village, was taken into custody less than 40 minutes after officers arrived on scene, according to police. After officers executed a search warrant at Perez Fierro’s home, he was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony.

He’s being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he awaits a bond hearing, police said.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened:

