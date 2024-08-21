Man dead after being hit by vehicle while riding lawn mower on Montgomery Co. highway

A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while riding a lawn mower on a highway in Montgomery County, Maryland, Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they, along with fire personnel, got a call before 1:15 p.m. about a report of a crash between a black 2021 Genesis G70 and a man that happened in the area of Great Seneca Highway and High Gables Drive in Gaithersburg.

Upon arrival, they found a man, 28, who was unresponsive after sustaining serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Genesis G70 stayed at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and the man who was killed has yet to be identified.

Below is a map of the area where the crash took place:

