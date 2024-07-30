Six sought in four Montgomery County attacks against members of homeless community

Three men and one woman who are homeless were assaulted in Montgomery County, Maryland, and police have released video of the six people suspected in the crime.

The attacks happened July 16 in the 800 block of Ellsworth Drive near Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring.

Just before 4:45 a.m., Montgomery County police said a dark-colored Honda Civic stopped in the area of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street. That’s when five male suspects and one female got out of the car and approached the victims while they were sleeping, a news release from Montgomery County police said.

Police said the woman they attacked was asleep on a table when she was punched in the face. She tried to call police on her phone but one of the suspects grabbed it and broke it, according to MCPD.

The suspects also chased one of the men as he ran toward Georgia Avenue. Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Below is a video of one of the attacks:

Anyone with information about what happened should contact police at 866-411-8477.

