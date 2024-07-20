Montgomery Co. police investigate set of deadly crashes

A woman and man have died following two separate crashes in Montgomery County, Maryland, according to officials.
The first two-car crash happened early Saturday morning in Montgomery Village, according to Montgomery County police.
First responders were called to the area of Goshen Road near Rock Elm Way around 2:15 a.m., police said.
According to the department’s preliminary investigation, a blue Kia collided with a white Hyundai. The Hyundai driver was freed from the vehicle and transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name has not yet been released.
The driver of the Kia was taken to a hospital, with what police described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A man is also dead following a crash with a combine harvester shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to a reported collision between a motorcycle and the farm machinery in the 24800 block of Old Hundred Road/109 in Dickerson, according to a news release.
The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released yet.
The combine operator remained at on scene.
As a result of the crash, that area of Old Hundred Road/109 was closed for hours.
Investigations into these crashes are ongoing. Anyone who may have seen the incidents can provide information to police at 240-773-6620.
