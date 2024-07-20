Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. police investigate…

Montgomery Co. police investigate set of deadly crashes

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com
Kate Corliss | kate.corliss@wtop.com

July 20, 2024, 11:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A woman and man have died following two separate crashes in Montgomery County, Maryland, according to officials.

The first two-car crash happened early Saturday morning in Montgomery Village, according to Montgomery County police.

First responders were called to the area of Goshen Road near Rock Elm Way around 2:15 a.m., police said.

According to the department’s preliminary investigation, a blue Kia collided with a white Hyundai. The Hyundai driver was freed from the vehicle and transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name has not yet been released.

The driver of the Kia was taken to a hospital, with what police described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A man is also dead following a crash with a combine harvester shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to a reported collision between a motorcycle and the farm machinery in the 24800 block of Old Hundred Road/109 in Dickerson, according to a news release.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released yet.

The combine operator remained at on scene.

As a result of the crash, that area of Old Hundred Road/109 was closed for hours.

Investigations into these crashes are ongoing. Anyone who may have seen the incidents can provide information to police at 240-773-6620.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

will.vitka@wtop.com
Kate Corliss

Kate Corliss is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She is a senior studying journalism at American University and serves as the Campus Life Editor for the student newspaper, The Eagle.

kate.corliss@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up