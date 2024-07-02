Montgomery Co. man dies 2 weeks after fight with neighbor over loose dogs turns physical

A Montgomery County, Maryland, man has died, two weeks after an argument with a neighbor over loose dogs running through their rural neighborhood turned physical.

Montgomery County police said 40-year-old Marvin Rolando Guevara Guevara, of Boyds, died Sunday at a hospital.

He was hurt June 14 during an argument with a woman who lived near him on Bucklodge Road in Boyds over his dogs running loose and into her family’s property, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The argument escalated and the woman struck Guevara Guevara in the head, according to police.

Officers were called to Bucklodge Road, which is in the rural northwestern portion of the county, at about 7:30 that night for the reported assault.

Guevara Guevara was taken to the hospital, where he remained until he died.

At this point, police are calling it a death investigation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website or call 1-866-411-8477.

