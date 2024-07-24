Live Radio
Car crashes into Friendship Heights bank, 2 other cars, before driver flees on foot

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

July 24, 2024, 9:24 PM

A gray Honda CR-V, allegedly driving south down Wisconsin Avenue at a high rate of speed, side swiped another vehicle and rear ended another.(WTOP/Terik King)

A vehicle driving at a high speed hit two cars before crashing into a bank in Friendship Heights, Maryland, on Wednesday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., the vehicle, a gray Honda CR-V, was allegedly driving south down Wisconsin Avenue at a high rate of speed before side swiping another vehicle and rear ending another. The CR-V then sped through a red light and crashed into the Provident Bank on the corner of Wisconsin and Willard avenues.

No one was injured in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle — only described by witnesses as a man — then fled the vehicle on foot before police arrived on the scene.

Chevy Chase police confirmed with WTOP that they don’t believe the man was the owner of the car that crashed.

Below is a map of where the incident took place:

WTOP’s Terik King contributed to this report.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is the Evening Digital Editor at WTOP. She is a graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

ciara.wells@wtop.com

