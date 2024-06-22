Heat wave hits DC area: Record-breaking high temps this weekend | How to conserve energy and save on your electric bill | DC-area cooling centers list | Is it too hot to work outside? This app tells you
‘You were everything’: Kind words, rubber ducks serve as tributes to Md. parole officer killed in line of duty

Grace Newton | grace.newton@wtop.com

June 22, 2024, 7:50 PM

Parole agent tribute

A funeral service was held Saturday for Maryland parole officer Davis Martinez, who was killed while conducting a routine resident check in Chevy Chase in May.

Following an opening prayer at the service held at the International Christian Church in Silver Spring, Martinez’s girlfriend, Gypsy Barrientos, read a letter addressed to Martinez.

“When people asked me to describe you in one word, I told them that you were everything. Everything that everybody could have ever wanted in a son, a brother, a friend and a lover,” Barrientos said. “When they told me that you went to a better place, I let them know: Davis doesn’t go to better places, he makes places better. It’s evident in every memory that I have with you.”

Barrientos said she received a message from one of Martinez’s old parolees following his death, describing Martinez as selfless, caring and patient.

Michael Martinez — Davis’ younger brother — also spoke at the funeral. He said his brother was always his biggest cheerleader and shared personal stories of their relationship.

“When I felt alone, Davis was there,” Michael said. “Davis’ reassurance made me realize that there was nothing to fear, especially with him by your side.”

One of the final stories Michael told at the podium was about one of Martinez’s most prized possessions — his Jeep.

“The first hour of officially owning his Jeep, someone with a gorgeous cherry-colored Jeep Wrangler flashed his headlights and gave us the peace sign,” Michael said. “Davis, with me as a passenger, returned the favor and we just looked at each other and laughed. Davis then said, ‘I love belonging to this community.'”

Barrientos reached out to the Maryland Jeep Club, explaining Davis’s love for his car.

In the message, she said that Martinez got so excited when someone would leave a rubber duck on his Jeep, which is popular among Jeep owners.

Members of the Maryland Jeep Club left rubber ducks on Davis Martinez’s jeep that was parked at Living Word International Christian Church in Silver Spring, Maryland. (Courtesy Richie Alexander)

Also on Saturday, the Maryland Jeep Club and their members met in Frederick at Harry Grove Stadium and followed Martinez’s family in a tribute ride to his funeral.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore also spoke at the ceremony, affirming his administration’s support for public servants.

“I stand before you humbly, not just as your Governor, but as a fellow Marylander, to say that we are committed to turning this pain into purpose,” Moore said. “We are committed to making this better and making it right. And we will continue to honor Davis’ memory. And we will make it right in his honor.”

Earlier this month, members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3661 (AFSCME), the union Martinez was a member of, held a rally calling for improved safety protocols, safer staffing levels and accountability from state leaders.

They said that for a year before Martinez’s murder, probation and parole staff who are members of Local 3661 made at least six attempts to resolve their safety concerns with management at the state Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS) and the Division of Parole and Probation (DPP).

WTOP’s Jimmy Alexander contributed to this story.

