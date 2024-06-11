‘We’re changing the stereotypes’: Girls flag football kicks off across Montgomery Co. 

For high school girls in Montgomery County, Maryland, this fall, the list of extracurricular activity options has grown — by 120 yards and straight through traditional gender boundaries — as all 25 high schools in the county are now set to offer girls flag football.

On Monday, hundreds of girls turned out for flag football skills clinics. At the clinic at Kennedy High School in Wheaton, the girls showcased both impressive skills and high spirits.

Running back Lorien Pelote, a sophomore at Wheaton High School who played flag football for two years as a middle schooler, said she loves the game.

“I love that we’re changing the stereotypes and showing that girls can play football,” Pelote said, adding that they are not just meant to only play “girls sports.”

Jeff Sullivan, Montgomery County Public Schools athletic director, said excitement is running high for the school system’s pilot program, for which all coaches have already been hired.

The new offering has attracted some girls, such as Rannett Acheampong, who are already athletes but brand new to flag football.

“I like how active we are in flag football,” said Acheampong, who also runs track.

“My brother (played) in high school. He’s playing in college now. So like, he’s kind of like my inspiration,” Acheampong said, adding that she’d like to play defensive back on her school’s team this fall.

Girls flag football in Frederick County, Maryland, is in its second season of play already.

“I think girls can do anything. And … whether it’s natural ability or with practice … we can do anything. We can persevere,” Pelote said.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano contributed to this report.

