Tractor-trailer catches fire, more than a dozen barrels of metal spill onto I-495

A tractor-trailer caught on fire on the Interstate 495 Outer Loop in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday morning, causing major traffic delays.

A tractor-trailer was in flames on I-495 on Sunday morning. (Courtesy Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue) Courtesy Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Crews respond to a tractor-trailer and hazardous materials situation on The Beltway Sunday morning. (Courtesy Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue) Courtesy Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Crews respond to a tractor-trailer and hazardous materials situation on The Beltway Sunday morning. (Courtesy Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue) Courtesy Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue A tractor-trailer was in flames on The Beltway in Montgomery County, Maryland, Sunday morning. (Courtesy Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue) Courtesy Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

A tractor-trailer caught on fire on the Interstate 495 Outer Loop in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday morning, causing major traffic delays.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said it appeared that an unknown vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer and then left the scene.

The tractor-trailer then caught on fire because of a ruptured saddle tank, Piringer said.

About 15 to 20 barrels of crushed tungsten metal spilled onto the roadway of I-495 in the area of Bradley Boulevard and Interstate 270, spreading debris into the roadway and causing “slick road conditions,” he said.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported that vehicles were still diverting around the crash around 8 a.m. on The Beltway Outer Loop between Old Georgetown Road and the “big curve above the spur.”

Listen live to WTOP for traffic and weather updates on the 8s.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.