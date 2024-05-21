Assistant chief tapped to lead Montgomery County police

If confirmed by the County Council, Assistant Chief Marc Yamada would be the first Japanese American to serve as Montgomery County's police chief.

Assistant Chief Marc Yamada has been tapped to replace Marcus Jones, who earlier this year announced that he will be retiring in July as head of the Montgomery County Police Department.

County Executive Marc Elrich is scheduled to make the official announcement at a news conference Wednesday morning.

If confirmed by the council, Yamada would be the first Japanese American to serve as the county’s police chief.

Yamada has been with the police department for 35 years, where he has overseen the Field Services Bureau and served as commander of the Fourth District, which is in the Wheaton area. He was also captain for the Community Engagement Division and a duty commander, according to a news release.

The new chief will take over for Jones, who has led the police force since 2019 and whose tenure came amid a nationwide push for police reform.

Following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May 2020, the Montgomery County Council passed a new use-of-force policy, which included barring the use of chokeholds and limiting the use of “no-knock warrants,” among other changes.

Although Jones is retiring, he said he would not be far.

“You will still see me around, actively engaging in and contributing to the well-being of Montgomery County,” Jones said in January.

