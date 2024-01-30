Montgomery County police chief to retire in July

Marcus Jones, who led Montgomery County police amid reforms that included barring the use of chokeholds and limiting the use of no-knock warrants, said Tuesday that he is retiring in July from the Maryland county's police department.

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones says he's retiring in July.(WTOP/Kate Ryan) Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones says he's retiring in July.(WTOP/Kate Ryan) Chief Marcus Jones, who has led the Montgomery County police force since 2019 and whose tenure came amid a nationwide push for police reform, said Tuesday that he is retiring from the Maryland county’s police department in July.

“It has been an honor to lead such a dedicated and talented department of officers and professional staff,” Jones said in a statement. “Now is the right time to retire. I am grateful for the support I have received throughout my career.”

Montgomery County police said the search for a new chief will begin right away.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said he is grateful for Jones’ 38 years of service to the county, noting his compassion for victims and willingness to “modernize MCPD.”

“As Chief, Marcus faced unprecedented situations in our County such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd and calls for policing reforms as well as the rise of hate-filled incidents throughout the County,” Elrich said in a statement.

Council member Andrew Friedson said Jones has been a “great colleague, partner, and friend.” And Council member Will Jawando said that Jones has made a “positive impact in the lives of so many.”

Following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May 2020, the Montgomery County Council passed a new use-of-force policy, which included barring the use of chokeholds and limiting the use of “no-knock warrants,” among other changes.

Jones is stepping down a few months earlier than he originally planned, a Montgomery County police news release said, but he said he won’t be far.

“You will still see me around, actively engaging in and contributing to the well-being of Montgomery County,” Jones said.

Jones started his career with the department in 1985 and worked his way up, including serving as the assistant chief of the Investigative Services Bureau, 3rd District commander and Drug Enforcement commander.

He was named interim chief in May 2019, after the first interim chief left to go to the Laurel Police Department. Before Jones, Tom Manger, who is the current Capitol Police chief, served as the Montgomery County police chief.

