Montgomery Co.’s booze lotto is back

Whiskey fans, rejoice. Montgomery County, Maryland’s Alcohol Beverage Services is bringing back its booze lottery, and it’s your chance to get your hands on some high-octane alcohol.

The ABS said it “expects to release more than 1,000 bottles for purchase in the lotteries.”

They won’t come cheap, however. The single bottle of Michter’s 25 Year Old available will fetch $1,903.99. The two bottles of Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year Old: $380.99.

Registration for the lottery opens Sunday at 12:01 p.m. and closes at 11:59 p.m. on April 13. Winning numbers will be posted on the ABS website at noon on April 22.

Obvious note here: It’s only for residents 21 and over.

The first lottery is only for Montgomery County residents; the second lottery is for Maryland residents (Montgomery County residents can enter both); the third lottery is for folks who have a license to sell alcohol on their premises.

You’ll be able to get your goods April 26 through May 24, but fair warning: If you don’t pick yours up by May 24, it’s forfeited.

A full list of the boozes, quantities, prices and rules is online.

