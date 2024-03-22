‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star charged with drunken driving

Karen Huger, a star on the reality TV series "The Real Housewives of Potomac" is facing some real troubles with the law — she's been charged with driving under the influence, driving while impaired by alcohol, and six other traffic-related offenses.

Court records show the 60-year-old Huger was at the wheel of a 2017 Maserati late Tuesday, just before midnight, when it crossed the median strip and crashed into street signs, near the intersection of Oaklyn Drive and Beman Woods Way in Potomac.

She was not seriously injured.

Huger has been a cast member of the D.C.-area version of the Bravo network series since the show was announced in 2015. It debuted in 2016.

This is not the first time Huger has been cited for drinking and driving.

Maryland court records show in October 2006, Huger had been pulled over while driving her new Mercedes in Bethesda on Wilson Lane near Bradley Boulevard. A judge granted Huger probation before judgment.

Under Maryland law, probation before judgment can be granted for first-time offenders to avoid having a conviction appear in court records.

It’s not clear when Huger will make her first court appearance in District Court for the recent incident.

Before she had been charged with DUI, Huger was quoted by TMZ as saying she had been out to dinner with a friend, discussed emotional topics, and was crying when she had to swerve to avoid a collision.

