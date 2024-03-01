Large tree topples onto house in Montgomery Co., knocking out power to several other homes in neighborhood

Power was knocked out to part of one neighborhood in Montgomery County early Friday morning, after a large tree toppled over and crashed into a house, snapping power lines and causing significant damage.

Two people were sleeping inside the home in the 2900 block of Collins Avenue in Wheaton Hills when the tree came crashing down, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer.

They were not hurt and were able to get out of the house with their pets.

In addition to the significant structural damage to the two-story house, the falling tree pulled down power lines, knocking out power to about a dozen nearby homes. It also caused a brief gas leak that was quickly fixed, authorities said,

WTOP’s Nia Dumas contributed to this report.

