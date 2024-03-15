Live Radio
New information from law enforcement reveals criminal activity at a Silver Spring Starbucks

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

March 15, 2024, 8:37 PM

When the Starbucks on Ellsworth Drive in Silver Spring, Maryland, announced it’d be closing at the end of the month, some in the community questioned whether it might be because of crime.

In a statement, Starbucks told WTOP they made the decision to close “to ensure a healthy store portfolio.”

“All Starbucks partners (employees) working at that store will have the opportunity to transfer to one of our nearby locations in the area,” it added in the statement.

WTOP reached out to Montgomery County police about recent crime in the area surrounding the Starbucks and is waiting to hear back.

Information provided by the department revealed there have been nine police reports filed from that location from Jan. 1, 2023, through March 10 of this year.

Those incidents include multiple thefts, a robbery, multiple instances of indecent exposure, and even an instance where an employee was assaulted.

Our partners at 7News spoke to business owners in the area who cited crime as a major concern.

Debbie Lea, owner of McGinty‘s Public House, which is next door to the Starbucks, told 7News her staff has also been assaulted and harassed, and are afraid things are going to get worse.

“People are really concerned about the safety, especially after dark. There’s too many gangs hanging around, being abusive and there’s not enough police presence down here. A lot of people say they just don’t want to come down here because of safety issues,” Lea told 7News.

