Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Gaithersburg matched description of stabbing suspect

A man who was struck and killed by a train in Montgomery County, Maryland, Thursday night matched the description of a suspect in an earlier stabbing of a 51-year-old woman, authorities said.

The woman is hospitalized and in critical condition, according to police.

She was stabbed around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Girard Street. The suspect got away before police arrived, according to Gaithersburg police Cpl. Dan Lane.

Less than an hour later, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue reported a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train at E. Diamond Avenue and Railroad Street. Lane said the description of the pedestrian matched that of the suspect involved in the stabbing.

Authorities continue to investigate both incidents.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the stabbing to contact the Gaithersburg Police – Investigative Section at 301-258-6400. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Gaithersburg Tip Line at 301-330-4471.

