Have old dresses in your closet? You can donate them to help teens get fancy for prom in Montgomery Co.

Shoppers look for dresses during the "Project Prom Dress" event in Burtonsville on Saturday. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk) Shoppers look for dresses during the "Project Prom Dress" event in Burtonsville on Saturday. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk) With the high cost of prom, many students have trouble affording the dress and accessories to make them feel beautiful on the night of the dance.

That’s where “Project Prom Dress” steps in. It’s the third year for the annual prom attire giveaway event for all high schoolers.

The event is currently looking for you to go through that closet and find your old dresses, accessories and suits to donate for the event on April 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 160 teens attended the event last year.

The event started in 2022 with more than 1,700 dresses available for teens to peruse.

“Celebrating prom is a ‘rite of passage’ for many students, unfortunately the high cost of prom apparel and accessories prohibit many students from participating,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich. “Every student deserves the right to attend their prom. I encourage any resident or business with prom related items to donate to us and help provide this memorable experience to our young adults.”

Dresses, shoes, accessories and suits made from 2010 to the present, in “wearable condition,” can be donated from Feb. 12 through Feb. 29 at the Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will also be special collection dates hosted by Montgomery County Recreation on:

March 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jane E. Lawton Community Recreation Center at 4301 Willow Lane in Chevy Chase.

March 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Germantown Community Recreation Center at 18905 Kingsview Road in Germantown.

The items will be dry cleaned and put into the boutique on April 13. Any high schooler with a valid high school ID can go to the event, shop the racks, and get one free complete outfit.

