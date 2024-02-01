Live Radio
Girl stabbed with box cutter during fight at Montgomery County middle school

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

February 1, 2024, 4:52 PM

A girl was stabbed during a fight Thursday afternoon at a Montgomery County, Maryland, middle school, according to authorities.

The fight happened at Benjamin Banneker Middle School in Burtonsville just before 2 p.m., according to a Montgomery County police spokeswoman. One girl stabbed another with a box cutter during the fight, a spokesman for Montgomery County Public Schools said.

Police said both girls were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The school went into a shelter-in-place following the stabbing. Students were released on a staggered schedule, police said.

A school system spokesman said the school system will send a letter to the school community addressing the stabbing.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo is a reporter and anchor at WTOP. Before joining WTOP in 2013, he worked in radio in Orlando, New York City and Philadelphia.

mmurillo@wtop.com

