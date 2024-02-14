Bethesda restaurant week aims to ‘hit all corners of the world’

It's hard to walk a block in downtown Bethesda, Maryland, without seeing a restaurant -- that's partially the point, for the "Savor Bethesda" restaurant week, which begins Friday, Feb. 16.

It’s hard to walk a block in downtown Bethesda, Maryland, without seeing a restaurant, and that’s partially the point, for the “Savor Bethesda” restaurant week, which begins Friday, Feb. 16.

“It’s a thing we love about Bethesda,” said Stephanie Coppula, director of marketing and communications for the Bethesda Urban Partnership, which shepherds the event. “You can Metro in, or you can just park in one spot, and just take a few steps, and you’ll see so many great restaurants to try.”

Starting this Friday, and running through Sunday, Feb. 25, participating restaurants will be offering deals, priced at $10, $20, and $35.

“It’s lunch and dinner specials, or if you’re going to a cafe or bakery that has a $10 special, that’s obviously all day long,” said Coppula. “Lots of restaurants are doing takeout, there are sit down dinners as well, but the idea is there’s a little bit of something, all day long, to eat.”

Part of Bethesda’s appeal, Coppula said, is the variety of cuisines and styles available.

“There’s casual things like pizza and barbecue, there’s a couple of high-end chefs who do great bakeries and pastries, and then there are sit-down meals,” she said. “Seafood, Mexican, Chinese, Italian, Japanese, kind of whatever you’re looking for — we like to think we hit all corners of the world in Bethesda.”

Coppula said the restaurant week promotion is an incentive to get customers to sample what’s on Bethesda’s plate.

“We want them to try new restaurants, to try places they haven’t been to, and we want them to return,” said Coppula. “And we think that our $10, $20, and $35 price points really gets people on a lot of different budgets, an opportunity to try and return.”

The participating restaurants are:

Alatri Bros.

$20 Lunch/Dinner: Appetizer: Arancini (2) OR Whipped Feta OR Mussels + Entrée: Eggplant Parmesan OR Linguine & Meatballs OR Chicken Piccata OR Any Specialty Pizza + Dessert: Mini Canoli (Lunch is only available Saturdays and Sundays)

Caddies on Cordell*

$10 Lunch: Grilled Cheese + Tomato Soup + Soda, Tea, or Lemonade; $35 Lunch/Dinner: 1 Medium one-topping Motown pizza, 6 Buffalo Wings + Fried Oreos

CHIKO*

$10 Lunch/Dinner: Mapo Pork Dumplings with Soft Tofu and Sichuan Gravy; $20 Lunch/Dinner: Three Pepper Beef Stir Fry (skirt steak, jalapeno, green & red bell peppers) with Steamed Rice; $35 Lunch/Dinner: Mapo Pork Dumplings + Three Pepper Beef Stir Fry + Strawberries & Cream Custard

Cubano’s

$20 Lunch: 2 Croquetas + 1 Arepa, any type + 1 Flan; $35 Dinner: 1 Empanada + 1 Lechón + 1 Four Leches Cake

Delhi Spice

$35 Dinner: Full Menu

Dog Haus Biergarten

$10 Lunch: Any Hot Dog + 1 Side; $20 Lunch/Dinner: Any Burger + 2 Sides + 1 Soft Drink; $35 Dinner: Any Burger or Hot Dog (x2) + 1 Side + 1 Soft Drink + 1 Cookie

Savor Bethesda deal will be exempt only on February 19. Dog Haus Bethesda will participate in the Dupont Grand Opening Offer.

Fialova

$35 Dinner: Roasted Beet Salad with Fennel, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Almonds, Quinoa, Goat Cheese and Brown Butter Vinaigrette + Maryland Crab Cakes with Fontina Risotto, Roasted Corn Salsa, Citrus Cream, and Shaved Fennel Salad + Pecan Tart; $20 Dinner: Maple Glazed Pork Belly with Chipotle Pumpkin Puree and Arugula + Pecan Tart;$10 Dinner: Pecan Tart

Guardado’s*

$35 Dinner: 3 Tapas + Dessert

Jetties*

$20 Lunch: Choice of Sandwich (Cliff Road, Swift Rock, Clark’s Cove, Quidnet) + Any Salad; $35 Dinner for Two: Choice of Sandwich (Swift Rock, Monomoy, Swain’s Wharf, Broad Street) + Any Salad + Large Soup + 2 Fountain Sodas

Kusshi Bethesda (Hanaro)*

$20 Lunch: Bento Box, Choice of Teriyaki, Katsu Chicken, or 6pc Nigiri Sampler; $35 Dinner: 1 Specialty Roll + 1 Order Kusshi Seared Salmon + Miso Soup + House Salad

La Catrina

$35 Dinner: Taquitos Dorados (appetizer) + Chicken Fajitas + Tres Leches Cake

Levain Bakery

$10 Lunch/Dinner: 3 Cookies (normally $15)

Lilit Cafe*

$10 Lunch/Dinner: Item of the Day + French Fries

Luke’s Lobster*

$10 Lunch: Mini Lobster Roll + Kettle Chips; $20 Lunch: Mini Lobster Roll + Kettle Chips + Small Lobster Bisque; $35 Dinner: Lobster Roll + Kettle Chips + Small Soup + Whoopie Pie

Maman*

$10 Lunch: 3 Classic Cookies; $20 Lunch: 1 Select Salad or Sandwich + 1 Coffee or Tea + 1 Classic Cookie

Moby Dick House of Kabob*

$10 Lunch/Dinner: Falafel Rice + Salad + Hummus OR Kubideh Rice + Salad + Hummus; $20 Lunch/Dinner: Kubideh Rice + Salad + Hummus + Cookie; $35 Lunch/Dinner: Super Combo (Beef or Lamb) + Hummus + Baklava + Drink

Mon Ami Gabi

$35 Lunch: Hors d’Oeuvre (Caesar Salad OR Onion Soup OR Soup du Jour) + Entrée (Steak Frites OR Roast Salmon OR Chicken & Brie Sandwich OR Croque Monsieur) + Dessert (Profiterole OR Chocolate Mousse OR Sorbet de Jour) + Glass of Wine (House varieties of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir or Merlot)

Nothing Bundt Cakes Bethesda

$20 Lunch: 1 Dozen Signature Assorted Budtinis

Pho Viet*

$10 Lunch/Dinner: 1 Appetizer (except Rolls Platters) + 1 Non-Alcoholic Drink; $20 Lunch/Dinner: 1 Appetizer (except Rolls Platters) + 1 Non-Alcoholic Drink + 1 Pho (except Pho House) OR 1 Bahn Mi; $35 Lunch/Dinner: 1 Appetizer (except Rolls Platters) + 1 Drink + 1 Entrée (except Pho House)

Pizzeria da Marco

$20 Lunch: Menu TBD

Planta

$20 Lunch: 3 Course Prix Fixe Menu; $35 Dinner: 3 Course Prix Fixe Menu

Poke Dojo*

$10 Lunch/Dinner: BYO Bowl, 1 Protein – Includes Base, Protein, 3 Toppings, Sprinkle, Sauce

Puree Juice Bar*

$10 Lunch/Dinner: 1 Smoothie + 1 Healthy Brownie OR Superfood Truffle; $20 Lunch/Dinner: 1 Juice OR Smoothie + 1 Quinoa Boal + 1 Healthy Brownie OR Superfood Truffle; $35 Lunch/Dinner: 1 Juice OR Smoothie + 1 Soup + 1 Entrée + 1 Healthy Brownie OR Superfood Truffle

Red Bandana Bakery*

$10 Lunch/Dinner: Sweet Pastry Assortment (6): cookies, brownies, macaroons; $20 Lunch/Dinner: Sandwich + Soup OR Salad + Pastry; $35 Lunch/Dinner: Sweet & Savory Pastry Assortment (12): bonfire brownies, cheezy breads, pizza, quiche, chocolate chip cookies, coconut macaroons, donuts, cupcakes, hamentashen

The Salt Line Bethesda*

$20 Lunch: Choice of: Burger, Roast Beef, or Fish Sandwich, + Potato Chips + Cup of Soup OR Salad; $35 Lunch: Lobster Roll, dressed or buttered + Potato Chips + Cup of Soup OR Salad

Seventh State

$35 Dinner: Appetizer + Main Course

Silver

$20 Lunch: Lunch Menu; $35 Dinner: Dinner Menu

Smoke BBQ*

$20 Lunch/Dinner: 2 Meat Combo with coleslaw, 2 pieces of cornbread, 1 large side; $35 Lunch/Dinner: Full Rack Rib Platter with coleslaw, 2 pieces of cornbread, 1 large side

Spanish Diner*

$20 Lunch: 3 Course Lunch, Menu TBD; $35 Dinner: 4 Course Dinner, Menu TBD

Tacombi

$10 Lunch: Choice of any (2) Tacos + Esquites OR Rice & Beans; $20 Dinner: Choice of any (3) Tacos + Esquites OR Rice & Beans

Tikka Masala Indian Cuisine

$20 Lunch: All You Can Eat Buffet; $35 Dinner: 1 Appetizer + 1 Entrée + 1 Dessert

Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop*

$10 Lunch: Option 1: Small Espresso Drink + Pastry + Macaron, Option 2: Quiche Slice + Iced Tea + Macaron

World of Beer*

$10 Lunch: Any Lunch Combo + Soda; $20 Lunch/Dinner: Select Appetizer + Burger or Sandwich; $35 Lunch/Dinner: 2 Select Entrees + Appetizer OR Dessert

ZAO Stamina Ramen

$20 Lunch/Dinner: Ramen + Side

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.