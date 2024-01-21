Live Radio
Water main breaks on Rt. 29 in Montgomery Co. could be ‘problematic’ for traffic Monday morning

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

January 21, 2024, 3:05 PM

All southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Route 29 at Southwood Drive are closed Sunday due to a water main break and officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, are encouraging drivers to avoid the area.

WTOP Traffic Reporter Mary DePompa said that it could make for a messy morning commute on Monday if the roadway doesn’t open.

“If it goes through rush hour, that’s going to be very problematic and could put stress on University Boulevard and New Hampshire Avenue,” she said.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Pete Piringer said that it’s “likely” the road closure will be extended.

On Saturday, there was also a water main break on the bridge that spans Rock Creek Parkway. That incident continues to impact Knowles Avenue between Strathmore Avenue and Beach Drive, as of Sunday morning.

The closures for repair work could make getting to area schools tough on Monday morning, DePompa recommended drivers build in some extra time.

She also said that the detours around these water main breaks could be tougher on Monday because crews are still cleaning up snow and ice on the side roads from last week’s storms.

