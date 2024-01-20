Water main break to close Montgomery Co. street for several hours, WSSC Water says

A 12-inch water main break on Knowles Avenue in Montgomery County, Maryland, Saturday afternoon has closed the road in both directions — and WSSC Water expects repairs to take several hours.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. A 12-inch water main break on Knowles Avenue in Montgomery County

A 12-inch water main break on Knowles Avenue in Montgomery County, Maryland, Saturday afternoon has closed the road in both directions — and WSSC Water expects repairs to take several hours.

Knowles Avenue is closed between Strathmore Avenue and Weymouth Street on the Garrett Park side, as well as Beach Drive on the Kensington side, according to Montgomery Co. Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Pete Piringer.

A spokesperson for WSSC Water told WTOP around 3:30 p.m. that repairs should take four to six hours once crews start digging, but everything must be marked before digging can begin.

Six customers are impacted by the break, according to the spokesperson. WSSC Water has not determined an official cause for the break at this time.

Montgomery County police are telling drivers to seek alternate routes.

This break marks the second instance of damage to WSSC Water utilities this week. A 10-inch sewer main broke in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday, flooding homes with sewage. Some residents reported significant damage to their basements.

WSSC Water told WTOP on Saturday that it usually sees about 1,800 breaks a year — about 1,100 of which take place between November and February due to cold weather.

Below is a map showing the roadways affected by Saturday’s water main break.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.