Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Vehicle crashes through Whole…

Vehicle crashes through Whole Foods store in Bethesda

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

January 14, 2024, 3:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Whole Foods store crash
The back of the produce department at the Whole Foods store in the aftermath of the crash. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)
Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue
Whole Foods store crash
A Montgomery County firefighter observing the Whole Foods store after a vehicle crashed through it. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)
Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue
Whole Foods store crash
The Whole Foods store on 5269 River Road in Bethesda. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)
Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue
(1/3)
Whole Foods store crash
Whole Foods store crash
Whole Foods store crash

One person was sent to the hospital Sunday after a vehicle crashed through the front door of a Whole Foods grocery store in Montgomery County, Maryland, according to fire and rescue officials.

The vehicle came to a stop at the back of the produce department of the Whole Foods store on 5269 River Road in Bethesda, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

Two people in the vehicle were able to get out safely, but one person was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t expected to be life-threatening, according to the department.

No one else was injured and shoppers were cleared out of the store following the collision.

Officials haven’t publicly identified the driver or said what they believe caused the vehicle to crash.

The fire department said that the scene was released to Montgomery County police and building management so that repairs to the store could begin.

A map of the crash can be seen below:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up