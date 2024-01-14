Vehicle crashes through Whole Foods store in Bethesda

The vehicle came to a stop at the back of the produce department of the Whole Foods store on 5269 River Road in Bethesda.

One person was sent to the hospital Sunday after a vehicle crashed through the front door of a Whole Foods grocery store in Montgomery County, Maryland, according to fire and rescue officials.

Two people in the vehicle were able to get out safely, but one person was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t expected to be life-threatening, according to the department.

No one else was injured and shoppers were cleared out of the store following the collision.

Officials haven’t publicly identified the driver or said what they believe caused the vehicle to crash.

The fire department said that the scene was released to Montgomery County police and building management so that repairs to the store could begin.

A map of the crash can be seen below:

