Free fitness passes available again for Montgomery Co. residents in 2024

Have New Year’s fitness goals or just itching to play a game of pickup basketball? If you’re a Montgomery County, Maryland, resident, you can have full access to fitness rooms and many recreational activities for free this year.

The county announced on Dec. 27 that free RecFit passes will be available again after their extreme popularity last year. When the recreational fitness passes became free for residents in 2023, more than 100,000 RecFit passes were issued. In 2022, only 26,065 passes were sold, according to the county.

“One of our most popular services offered to residents is free access to the County’s fitness centers,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said in a news release. “Free and equitable access to our fitness and recreation facilities help residents improve health outcomes without costly gym memberships. This is an easy way to help fulfill that New Year’s resolution to be healthier.”

The release outlines how pass-holders will have access to “fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours.”

Residents explained how access to these recreational centers has improved their lives and showed where they like to work out in the video below:

Residents will have access to a range of pickup games, including table tennis, pickleball, volleyball, basketball and more. The only recreational activity not included in the passes is access to county aquatic centers.

Residents can sign up for the free passes in person at any of the county’s 22 recreation centers during regular business hours. All you’ll need to get a pass is proof of residency, which includes a valid photo ID with a Montgomery County address or a photo ID with a current utility bill.

If you signed up for a free recreational pass in 2023, there is no need to get a new pass in 2024. Nonresidents can still sign up for recreational passes in the county for $20 for one month, $80 for six months and $150 for one year.

For more information on recreational center hours and locations, check the county’s recreation website.

