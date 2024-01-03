3 Montgomery Co. inmates died last week in ‘unrelated’ cases

Three people jailed in Montgomery County died over the last week, according to a news release from the Montgomery County Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Two died at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Maryland, while the third died at the county correctional facility (MCCF) in Clarksburg.

Montgomery County provided details about the deaths on Friday, but did not reveal the jailed individuals’ names or causes of death.

The county is calling all three deaths “unrelated,” and offered condolences to the families of the deceased in its news release.

In the first case, an inmate in Clarksburg was found unresponsive on Jan. 9. The person was transferred to the hospital after receiving medical care on site. The next day, the hospital told the county the person had a serious medical event and could die. That afternoon, the person died.

The cause of death will be determined by the county medical examiner.

That evening, another person incarcerated at the county’s Department of Correction and Rehabilitation died while receiving care at Holy Cross. The person had been there for one week. The county said the person had “significant medical diagnoses” and that an autopsy will be conducted.

On Jan. 11, a third person at the Clarksburg correctional facility died shortly after 5 p.m. The Montgomery County police homicide unit and medical examiner’s office responded. The county’s release said the police investigation, so far, has not shown “foul play” but cause of death has not yet been determined.

In its release, the county noted that more people with serious medical problems are finding themselves in the criminal justice system. “A preliminary review of the above-described deaths appears that they are medical situations.” The report continued: “it is the worst imaginable event that can occur within our organization.”