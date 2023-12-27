Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. police identify…

Montgomery Co. police identify Rockville woman struck, killed by 2 drivers

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

December 27, 2023, 4:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 70-year-old woman is dead after being struck by two vehicles while crossing a street Tuesday night in Rockville, Maryland.

Rockville City Police and Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to reports of a crash in the area of Veirs Mill Road and Atlantic Avenue around 6:50 p.m., authorities said.

A preliminary investigation revealed Rockville resident Teresa Moreno De Mejia, 70, was crossing Veirs Mill Road at Atlantic Avenue when two vehicles traveling eastbound struck her, according to police. She was declared dead at the scene.

The drivers of the two striking vehicles stayed at the scene, police said.

Police previously believed a third vehicle was “possibly involved in the collision” and sought the other driver. The department said it has ceased the search for additional vehicles after investigators determined the woman was only struck by two vehicles.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing as anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 240-773-6620.

As a result of the crash, the eastbound lanes of Veirs Mill Road remain closed for the crash investigation. The westbound lanes reopened around 10:30 p.m.

Below is a map showing where the crash happened:

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report. 

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up