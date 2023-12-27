Montgomery Co. police identify Rockville woman struck, killed by 2 drivers

A woman is dead after being struck by two vehicles while crossing a street Tuesday night in Rockville, Maryland, police said.

A 70-year-old woman is dead after being struck by two vehicles while crossing a street Tuesday night in Rockville, Maryland.

Rockville City Police and Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to reports of a crash in the area of Veirs Mill Road and Atlantic Avenue around 6:50 p.m., authorities said.

A preliminary investigation revealed Rockville resident Teresa Moreno De Mejia, 70, was crossing Veirs Mill Road at Atlantic Avenue when two vehicles traveling eastbound struck her, according to police. She was declared dead at the scene.

The drivers of the two striking vehicles stayed at the scene, police said.

Police previously believed a third vehicle was “possibly involved in the collision” and sought the other driver. The department said it has ceased the search for additional vehicles after investigators determined the woman was only struck by two vehicles.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing as anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 240-773-6620.

As a result of the crash, the eastbound lanes of Veirs Mill Road remain closed for the crash investigation. The westbound lanes reopened around 10:30 p.m.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.