Getting out that cone to save a parking space? Takoma Park police want you to think twice

If you're looking to save a parking space this holiday season for you or your guests, city officials in Maryland are saying that's not a good idea.

If you’re looking to save a parking space this holiday season for you or your guests, city officials in Maryland are saying that’s not a good idea.

If you have a cone, a chair or maybe a friend helping you save a parking spot, police in Takoma Park say you should think twice.

They have received multiple complaints recently about people attempting to reserve parking spaces on public roads and are asking residents to stop.

“By engaging in such activities, residents contribute to the inconvenience and frustration of others in the community,” Takoma Park police said in a news release.

They’re reminding everyone that reserving public spaces, such as parking spots, goes against the policy of “fair and equal access to public amenities.”

Police said that these shared spaces belong to the entire community and should be treated as such.

Instead, police said those in the area should utilize the legal parking methods available.