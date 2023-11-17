Woman hospitalized after Mercedes crashes into Amazon Fresh in Chevy Chase

A woman was taken to the hospital after crashing into an Amazon Fresh grocery store in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on Friday afternoon.
The incident started in a gated parking lot of “The Collection,” a group of shops and restaurants that includes the Amazon Fresh. A woman who was in the lot told WTOP that before 1 p.m., the driver of a white Mercedes sedan hit a parked car, then reversed into a concrete planter, pushing it back several feet and damaging a fence in the process.
Then, the witness told WTOP the woman drove forward at a high rate of speed through the parking lot, smashing through a parking barrier arm, over a curb and into a collection of shopping carts sitting at the Amazon Fresh storefront. The woman who saw what happened said the driver was going as fast as 40 to 50 mph through the parking lot.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue took the woman to the hospital via ambulance. She’s in stable condition, according to Montgomery County police. No other injuries were immediately reported.
Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.