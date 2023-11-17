Live Radio
Woman hospitalized after Mercedes crashes into Amazon Fresh in Chevy Chase

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

November 17, 2023, 2:53 PM

(WTOP/Jimmy Alexander)
WTOP/Jimmy Alexander
The driver was taken to the hospital via ambulance by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. (WTOP/Thomas Robertson)
WTOP/Thomas Robertson
The driver of a white Mercedes crashed into a group of shopping carts in front of an Amazon Fresh grocery store in Chevy Chase on Friday afternoon. (WTOP/Thomas Robertson)
WTOP/Thomas Robertson
A window of the Amazon Fresh was broken as a result of the crash. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander)
WTOP/Jimmy Alexander
Items were also knocked off a shelf inside the Amazon Fresh. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander)
WTOP/Jimmy Alexander
The woman allegedly reversed into a concrete planter before crashing into the storefront. (WTOP/Thomas Robertson)
WTOP/Thomas Robertson
The concrete planter was knocked back several feet, damaging a fence. (WTOP/Thomas Robertson)
WTOP/Thomas Robertson
Damage to a parked vehicle that the driver allegedly hit before backing into a concrete planter then speeding forward, crashing into the Amazon Fresh. (WTOP/Thomas Robertson)
WTOP/Thomas Robertson
A woman was taken to the hospital after crashing into an Amazon Fresh grocery store in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on Friday afternoon.

The incident started in a gated parking lot of “The Collection,” a group of shops and restaurants that includes the Amazon Fresh. A woman who was in the lot told WTOP that before 1 p.m., the driver of a white Mercedes sedan hit a parked car, then reversed into a concrete planter, pushing it back several feet and damaging a fence in the process.

Then, the witness told WTOP the woman drove forward at a high rate of speed through the parking lot, smashing through a parking barrier arm, over a curb and into a collection of shopping carts sitting at the Amazon Fresh storefront. The woman who saw what happened said the driver was going as fast as 40 to 50 mph through the parking lot.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue took the woman to the hospital via ambulance. She’s in stable condition, according to Montgomery County police. No other injuries were immediately reported.

Below is a map of where the crash happened:

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

