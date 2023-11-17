Woman hospitalized after Mercedes crashes into Amazon Fresh in Chevy Chase

A woman was taken to the hospital after crashing into an Amazon Fresh grocery store in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on Friday afternoon.

The driver was taken to the hospital via ambulance by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. The driver of a white Mercedes crashed into a group of shopping carts in front of an Amazon Fresh grocery store in Chevy Chase on Friday afternoon. A window of the Amazon Fresh was broken as a result of the crash. Items were also knocked off a shelf inside the Amazon Fresh. The woman allegedly reversed into a concrete planter before crashing into the storefront. The concrete planter was knocked back several feet, damaging a fence. Damage to a parked vehicle that the driver allegedly hit before backing into a concrete planter then speeding forward, crashing into the Amazon Fresh.

The incident started in a gated parking lot of “The Collection,” a group of shops and restaurants that includes the Amazon Fresh. A woman who was in the lot told WTOP that before 1 p.m., the driver of a white Mercedes sedan hit a parked car, then reversed into a concrete planter, pushing it back several feet and damaging a fence in the process.

Then, the witness told WTOP the woman drove forward at a high rate of speed through the parking lot, smashing through a parking barrier arm, over a curb and into a collection of shopping carts sitting at the Amazon Fresh storefront. The woman who saw what happened said the driver was going as fast as 40 to 50 mph through the parking lot.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue took the woman to the hospital via ambulance. She’s in stable condition, according to Montgomery County police. No other injuries were immediately reported.

