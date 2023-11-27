Want to see Tesla’s new Cybertruck? There’s one in Montgomery County

You can see Tesla's new Cybertruck in Montgomery County, Maryland.

As Tesla prepares to start shipping out its new Cybertruck to customers this week, the electric car company has been making the vehicles available to see in person at showrooms across the country, including at the Tesla store at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, Maryland.

The truck looks like a tank from the future with a massive windshield, huge tires, shatter-resistant glass and a stainless steel exterior.

It doesn’t have traditional headlights; instead, it’s one long light strip reaching across the entire front of the truck.

“The truck is just awesome,” said Will Massenburg, a curious shopper who stopped by to see the vehicle. “It looks like something out of a movie. It doesn’t look like anything else I’ve ever seen.”

For shopper Karina Wu, however, it was too unconventional.

“This one is a little too wild for me,” said Wu. “The shape is too clunky and too weird.”

Starting Thursday, Tesla will start delivering the all-electric Cybertruck to customers for the first time.

The Cybertruck is Tesla’s first new passenger vehicle since the company launched its “Model Y” in 2020.

Back in July, Tesla said the first Cybertruck rolled off the assembly line, nearly two years behind the original schedule.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the truck in late 2019, and Tesla had said production would start in late 2021, although the company has since cautioned that production would begin slowly and in smaller numbers than the company’s other vehicles, The Associated Press reported.

Musk described the truck as a “very radical product” that’s not made in the way that other cars are made, The Associated Press reported.

Tesla originally said it would make three versions of the truck, ranging from about $40,000 to $70,000. Later, the company removed prices from the page where customers can decide whether to plunk down $100 and place an order.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.