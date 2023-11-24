Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Person of interest questioned…

Person of interest questioned after Thanksgiving Day house fire displaces 17 people in Montgomery Co.

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com
Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

November 24, 2023, 2:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A fire that broke out in a home in Montgomery County, Maryland, Thursday night displaced 17 people — including five children — and a "person of interest" has been questioned by police, authorities said. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)
A fire that broke out in a home in Montgomery County, Maryland, Thursday night displaced 17 people — including five children — and a “person of interest” has been questioned by police, authorities said. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)
Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service
A fire that broke out in a home in Montgomery County, Maryland, Thursday night displaced 17 people — including five children — and a "person of interest" has been questioned by police, authorities said. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)
A fire that broke out in a home in Montgomery County, Maryland, Thursday night displaced 17 people — including five children — and a “person of interest” has been questioned by police, authorities said. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)
Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service
Montgomery County single-family house fire
A single-family house caught fire Thursday night during Thanksgiving in Montgomery County, Maryland. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer)
Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer
Montgomery County single-family house fire
The fire occurred in the 2800 block Kingswell Drive off Judson Road on the first floor. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer)
Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer
Montgomery County single-family house fire
Fire crews at the outside the burning house. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer)
Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer
Montgomery County single-family house fire
The aftermath of the house after fire crew extinguished the fire. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer)
Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer
(1/6)
A fire that broke out in a home in Montgomery County, Maryland, Thursday night displaced 17 people — including five children — and a "person of interest" has been questioned by police, authorities said. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)
A fire that broke out in a home in Montgomery County, Maryland, Thursday night displaced 17 people — including five children — and a "person of interest" has been questioned by police, authorities said. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)
Montgomery County single-family house fire
Montgomery County single-family house fire
Montgomery County single-family house fire
Montgomery County single-family house fire

A fire that broke out in a home in Montgomery County, Maryland, Thursday night displaced 17 people — including five children — and a “person of interest” has been questioned by police, authorities said.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said that the fire broke out around 10 p.m. in the single-family house located in the 2800 block Kingswell Drive off Judson Road in the Wheaton area. The fire was contained to the first floor and a sunroom.

The home’s occupants were already outside the house by the time fire crews arrived. All told, 12 adults, five children and two cats were displaced by the blaze, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said.

Photos from the scene showed a brick rambler-style house covered in soot

No one was injured and the people who lived in the home were being tended to by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A person described as a “person of interest” in the fire was detained by police, then taken to the hospital and questioned, Piringer said in an update on the X social media platform on Friday afternoon.

The fire damage was “significant,” Piringer said, and estimated to be about $200,000.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

jmoore@wtop.com
Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up