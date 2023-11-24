Person of interest questioned after Thanksgiving Day house fire displaces 17 people in Montgomery Co.

A fire that broke out in a home in Montgomery County, Maryland, Thursday night displaced 17 people — including five children — and a "person of interest" has been questioned by police, authorities said.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said that the fire broke out around 10 p.m. in the single-family house located in the 2800 block Kingswell Drive off Judson Road in the Wheaton area. The fire was contained to the first floor and a sunroom.
The home’s occupants were already outside the house by the time fire crews arrived. All told, 12 adults, five children and two cats were displaced by the blaze, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said.
Photos from the scene showed a brick rambler-style house covered in soot
No one was injured and the people who lived in the home were being tended to by the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A person described as a “person of interest” in the fire was detained by police, then taken to the hospital and questioned, Piringer said in an update on the X social media platform on Friday afternoon.
The fire damage was “significant,” Piringer said, and estimated to be about $200,000.
