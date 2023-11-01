Man, woman wounded in 2 separate shootings near 7 Maryland schools

It happened around 11:45 a.m. on Lost Knife Circle, near Montgomery Village Middle School, Watkins Mill Elementary, Stedwick Elementary and Whetstone Elementary.

Police are looking for two people linked to two separate shootings that led to a man and woman being shot and seven nearby Maryland schools to modify their security.

The first shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. Monday on Lost Knife Circle, near Montgomery Village Middle School, Watkins Mill Elementary, Stedwick Elementary and Whetstone Elementary, Montgomery County police said. A shelter in place was issued at the schools, out of precaution, which was lifted more than an hour later.

Montgomery County police said one man was wounded during the shooting, and witnesses told police that the man was also hit over the head with a machete. Police say he has injuries that are not considered life-threatening. No suspect is in custody.

The second shooting happened on the 6200 block of Spring Hill Court in Greenbelt in Prince George’s County. City police said that a 21-year-old woman was shot. Although the shooting did not happen at a school, nearby schools — including Dora Kennedy French Immersion School, Greenbelt Elementary and Greenbelt Middle school — were on temporary lockdown for about 15 minutes per protocol.

The woman who was shot was taken to the hospital by medevac helicopter that landed at Greenbelt Middle School.

Greenbelt police say the suspect is still at large and anyone with information on what happened should call them at 301-474-7200.

