Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 1 killed, 1 injured…

1 killed, 1 injured in White Oak Shopping Center shooting

Nardos Mesmer | nmesmer@wtop.com

November 4, 2023, 11:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A double shooting in Montgomery County, Maryland, has left one man dead and a second seriously injured.

Police say the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at the White Oak Shopping Center.

A Montgomery County Police spokesperson told WTOP the shooting started after an altercation inside the America’s Best Wings restaurant in the 11200 block of New Hampshire Ave.


There officers found two adult male victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims died at the hospital and the second victim is in critical condition.

Montgomery County Police said they are searching for the shooting suspect. No one has been arrested in this shooting.

An approximate location for the shooting is included below.

Nardos Mesmer

Nardos G. Mesmer is an Associate Producer with WTOP News. She works with producers, anchors, writers and reporters to develop content for web and air. She ensures content is factually accurate, clear and concise. She also works on technical editing of sound and revisions for airing of final audio.

nmesmer@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up