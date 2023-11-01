1 killed, 1 injured in White Oak Shopping Center shooting

A double shooting in Montgomery County, Maryland has left one man dead and a second seriously injured.

Police say the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at the White Oak Shopping Center.

A Montgomery County Police spokesperson told WTOP the shooting started after an altercation inside the America’s Best Wings restaurant in the 11200 block of New Hampshire Ave.

The White Oak shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. Two adult males shot and transported. One victim dead. There is no suspect in custody at this time. #MCPD #MCPNews pic.twitter.com/5jutguH58Y — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) November 5, 2023



There officers found two adult male victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims died at the hospital and the second victim is in critical condition.

Montgomery County Police said they are searching for the shooting suspect. No one has been arrested in this shooting.

