Police search for man who sexually assaulted woman on Maryland trail

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man they say sexually assaulted a woman on the Sligo Creek Parkway in Silver Spring on Sunday.

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman on the Sligo Creek Parkway in Silver Spring on Sunday.

On Sunday, Oct. 15, around 4 p.m., a woman was walking near the intersection of Three Oaks Drive when an unknown man grabbed her backside, police said. She confronted the man and he ran off, according to police.

Authorities have released a photo of the suspect and describe him as being 5-foot-8-inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a blue jacket, a brown backpack and khaki pants.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Park Police Tip Line at 301-929-2748 or by email at CrimeTips@mncparkpolice.org.